NFL World Reacts To The Mac Jones Workout Video

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots reacts before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 06, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is doing everything he can this offseason to prepare for Week 1, which includes throwing sessions with wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Tre Nixon.

A video of Jones working out with Agholor and Nixon surfaced on social media this week.

Nixon, a former seventh-round pick out of UCF, is trying his best to make the roster this summer. If he continues to build chemistry with Jones, his chances of achieving that goal should increase.

Jones, meanwhile, is proving he has a rock-solid work ethic. That's something Patriots fans greatly appreciate.

"Mac’s been in the lab this off-season," one fan tweeted. "And Nixon is trying to make the team."

Here are some of the reactions to Jones' latest workout:

As a rookie, Jones completed 67.6 percent of his pass attempts for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Jones will try to take that next step in his progression this fall.

The Patriots will start the season on the road against the Dolphins.