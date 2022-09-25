NFL World Reacts To The Mac Jones X-Ray News

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 12: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered an ugly-looking ankle injury late in today's loss to Baltimore.

Jones had to be carried into the locker room as he was unable to put any weight on his right foot. The good news is the 2021 first-round pick has reportedly avoided any fractures.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said X-Rays on Jones' ankle postgame were negative. The Patriots will continue to monitor his injury.

For the most part, fans are exhaling at the news.

Jones is not an elite quarterback at this point, and he did throw three interceptions today. However, Patriots fans should be hoping he is able to make a speedy recovery.

The alternative is veteran backup Brian Hoyer starting for an offense that has struggled at times early in the season. If that happens, it could be brutal to watch.

Now 1-2 after today's loss, the Patriots don't have much time to feel sorry for themselves. They have a tough road game coming up against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 4 next Sunday.