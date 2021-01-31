The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Matthew Stafford, Patriots News

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford against the Vikings.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 08: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions passes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The report that the New England Patriots were the one team Matthew Stafford didn’t want to be traded to has come as a shock to the NFL world.

Whether or not the report from NBC Sports’ Tom Curran is true, it’s somewhat easy to understand for a wide variety of reasons. The departure of Tom Brady after the 2019 season precipitated the worst Patriots season since 2000. New England could not do anything with the combination of Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.

Additionally, the Patriots just brought back former Lions head coach Matt Patricia to Bill Belichick’s staff. Stafford and Patricia didn’t exactly part ways on the best of terms.

Naturally, a lot of NFL analysts and fans alike are talking about the report today. Some like Colin Cowherd believe it’s proof that Brady was the driving engine behind New England’s dominance.

Others believe it’s more of a sign that Stafford just doesn’t want anything to do with Matt Patricia or the Patriots’ impending rebuild.

Still others preferred to believe that the Patriots are better off without Stafford. Some feel that the price it took for the Rams to get him was too high.

With Matthew Stafford no longer available, the Patriots must now go back to the drawing board to figure out what to do at quarterback.

There’s no shortage of options for the Patriots or really any team looking for a quarterback this offseason.

But losing out on Matthew Stafford could loom large if the Patriots don’t get quality play from under center in 2021.


