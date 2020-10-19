NFL World Reacts To The Patriots Having A Losing Record

Tom Brady knew what he was doing when he left New England for Tampa Bay during the off-season – and it wasn’t just for the warm weather. The Patriots fell to 2-3 on Sunday, exposing plenty of issues Bill Belichick now has to sort out.

New England got off to a strong start in the post-Brady era, going 2-1 with wins over Miami and Las Vegas and a close loss to the Seattle Seahawks. But the Patriots have now lost two-straight, including their loss to Denver on Sunday.

Cam Newton and the Patriots fell behind 18-3 to Drew Lock and the Broncos entering the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game. New England mounted an impressive comeback, but fell short after the offense failed to convert a fourth down try late in the game.

Belichick’s team fell to 2-3 on Sunday, good for third place in the AFC East behind the 4-1 Bills and 3-3 Dolphins. The sky isn’t falling just yet. But New England haters are loving the Patriots’ mediocre start to the season. Take a look at various reactions to the Patriots’ 2-3 start in the tweets below.

The Patriots, who will need a big fourth-quarter comeback to avoid slipping to 2-3, haven't been under .500 in the fifth game or later since they were 3-4 in 2002. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 18, 2020

The New England Patriots are 2-3. The Buffalo Bills are 4-1. Life is great. — Primetime Fredo (@MLoffredoTV) October 18, 2020

The last time the Patriots were 2-3? 2001. — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) October 18, 2020

If Tom Brady wins today… he’s really coming out on top here. Patriots are 2-3. He’d be winning the Brady v. Belichick talk 👀 — Sami Jarjour (@JarjourSami) October 18, 2020

Patriots are 2-3 with their worst start since 2001. But they’ll be fine. Belichick has built a legendary career on making the necessary adjustments. — Eric Robinson (@_Eric_Robinson) October 18, 2020

Patriots are 2-3 and 3rd place in their division. Tom Brady is 4-2 and atop of his. Brady > Belicheck — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) October 19, 2020

Is Tom Brady still a system quarterback? It may be time to throw that argument out the window.

Brady is off to a 4-2 start with the Buccaneers, good for first place in the NFC South. New England, meanwhile, is third in the AFC East behind Buffalo and Miami.

There’s no reason to panic just yet, though. Bill Belichick has a knack for righting the ship. There’s plenty of season left to be played.