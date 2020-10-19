The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The Patriots Having A Losing Record

A closeup of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick during a game.CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 21: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots walks off of the field after defeating the Chicago Bears 38-31 at Soldier Field on October 21, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Tom Brady knew what he was doing when he left New England for Tampa Bay during the off-season – and it wasn’t just for the warm weather. The Patriots fell to 2-3 on Sunday, exposing plenty of issues Bill Belichick now has to sort out.

New England got off to a strong start in the post-Brady era, going 2-1 with wins over Miami and Las Vegas and a close loss to the Seattle Seahawks. But the Patriots have now lost two-straight, including their loss to Denver on Sunday.

Cam Newton and the Patriots fell behind 18-3 to Drew Lock and the Broncos entering the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game. New England mounted an impressive comeback, but fell short after the offense failed to convert a fourth down try late in the game.

Belichick’s team fell to 2-3 on Sunday, good for third place in the AFC East behind the 4-1 Bills and 3-3 Dolphins. The sky isn’t falling just yet. But New England haters are loving the Patriots’ mediocre start to the season. Take a look at various reactions to the Patriots’ 2-3 start in the tweets below.

Is Tom Brady still a system quarterback? It may be time to throw that argument out the window.

Brady is off to a 4-2 start with the Buccaneers, good for first place in the NFC South. New England, meanwhile, is third in the AFC East behind Buffalo and Miami.

There’s no reason to panic just yet, though. Bill Belichick has a knack for righting the ship. There’s plenty of season left to be played.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.