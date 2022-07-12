NFL World Reacts To The Patriots' Wide Receiver Trade

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of fans during the game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

After over a year of rumors, the New England Patriots have finally traded wide receiver N'Keal Harry.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported that Harry has been traded to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

Harry, a former first-round pick from the 2019 NFL Draft, has not lived up to the hype so far. During the 2021 season, he had 12 catches for 184 yards.

Zack Cox of NESN pointed out that Harry would've had a tough time cracking the Patriots' 53-man roster.

On the flip side, this trade gives Harry a chance to potentially revitalize his career. Additionally, it gives the Bears another offensive weapon with some potential.

Of course, Bill Belichick is receiving criticism this afternoon for the way this situation ended.

The fact that Harry developed so poorly in New England that all the Patriots could get in return was a seventh-round pick is a tough look.

Since entering the league in 2019, Harry has 57 career receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns.

Harry will try to make a Bears' roster that is seriously lacking talent at the wide receiver position.