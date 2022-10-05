NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Mac Jones News

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots throws a pass against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a serious ankle injury in Week 3. And yet, he's already back on the practice field.

The Patriots listed Jones as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

For now, Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe is in line to start on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. He came in to relieve Brian Hoyer last weekend after the veteran signal-caller went down with a head injury.

While it seems like Zappe is on track to be the Patriots' starting quarterback this Sunday, fans won't rule out an early return for Jones.

"Given the reports last week, this is incredible news," one fan said.

"This absolute mad man is gonna try to play on one leg," another fan tweeted.

"Of course he'll only miss the Packers matchup," a Bears fan wrote.

Jones has struggled this season. He has 786 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.

If the Patriots don't believe Jones is ready to return from his ankle injury, they should feel relatively comfortable starting Zappe.

Despite facing a tough situation in Green Bay this past weekend, Zappe completed 10-of-15 passes for 99 yards with a touchdown.