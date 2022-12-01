NFL World Reacts To Thursday Night Weather Update

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots throws a pass against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Tonight's game between the Bills and Patriots could be seriously impacted by the weather.

According to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, the wind is "whipping" at Gillette Stadium.

If the wind causes problems this evening, that would probably benefit the Patriots. Their passing game isn't built to match the Bills score for score.

This wouldn't be the first time the Bills and Patriots played in windy conditions.

"Damn Patriots are at it again," one fan said. "Now they are causing strong wind!"

"Wind was the only noticeable minus in my break up of the game in regards to making a play on the over," another person wrote. Can of course be a problem, but the number being in the low 40s, I think we'll get there."

The Bills and Patriots enter this Thursday's game with winning records.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.