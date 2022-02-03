NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Adam Gase News

After two failed seasons, the Jets fired Adam Gase at the conclusion of the 2020 campaign. Gase became an NFL punchline during his tenure with New York.

Before being hired by the Jets, Gase flamed out in Miami, despite leading the Dolphins to a playoff berth in 2016. After two AFC East failures, might the third time be the charm for Gase?

The 43-year-old coach could reportedly be a candidate for the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator position. Alabama offensive coordinator and former Patriots OC Bill O’Brien is the favorite to replace Josh McDaniels, but Gase could be in the mix if O’Brien doesn’t take the job.

That’s a potential hire that probably wouldn’t excite many Patriots fans, to be sure.

Gase has been an NFL offensive coordinator before, running the Broncos’ attack under Peyton Manning in 2013 and 2014 and leading the Bears’ offense in 2015.

He has the aforementioned connection to Bill Belichick through Nick Saban, and Gase also competed against Bill when he was with the Jets and Dolphins. There might be some smoke here in regards to him becoming the next New England OC, but it probably all depends on O’Brien’s plans.