NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Bill O'Brien Announcement

It's official: Bill O'Brien is returning to the Patriots for the 2023 season.

On Thursday morning, the Patriots announced that O'Brien has been hired as their offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

O'Brien spent five seasons with the Patriots from 2007-2011. He should have no readjusting to Bill Belichick's culture.

However, it may take O'Brien a decent amount of time to get New England's offense back on track. After all, we're talking about a unit that ranked 20th in passing yards and 24th in rushing yards.

Nonetheless, Patriots fans are thrilled that O'Brien is officially coming back to New England.

"Welcome back home king," one fan said.

"Omg qbs coach too let’s go," another fan wrote.

"The guy brought us our first Heisman QB and averaged 40 points over two years. Thanks BoB, now go get Mac right," an Alabama fan tweeted.

O'Brien spent the past two seasons as Alabama's offensive coordinator.

If O'Brien can help Mac Jones develop into a franchise quarterback, that would certainly boost his résumé.