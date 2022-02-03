NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Bill O’Brien News

The Spun

Josh McDaniels’ departure has left the New England Patriots with a hole to fill at offensive coordinator. A decision hasn’t been made yet, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport believes Bill O’Brien could return to Foxboro.

“I do believe there’s interest,” Rapoport said on Thursday. “I think there’s interest from them and there’s interest from him.”

O’Brien is currently Alabama’s offense coordinator, but he might be tempted to return to the NFL.

Though a deal isn’t imminent at this time, O’Brien will continue to be linked to the Patriots until the team hires a new offensive coordinator.

Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston appears to be on board with this potential move, calling it the “perfect marriage.”

Patriots fans also approve of the team bringing back O’Brien.

“I think he’s the best option to help mold Mac,” one fan tweeted.

“If this happens I’m pushing the Mac Jones OPOTY narrative to the fullest extent,” a second fan tweeted.

“Definitely would be an upgrade for the Pats offensively,” another fan said.

O’Brien was an offensive assistant for the Patriots in 2007. He eventually worked his way up to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

If O’Brien does return to the Patriots, he’ll be tasked with taking Mac Jones’ game to the next level.

