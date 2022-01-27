NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Josh McDaniels News

On Thursday afternoon, the NFL world learned some interesting news – New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has a head coaching interview coming up.

According to multiple reports, McDaniels will interview with the Las Vegas Raiders for their head coaching vacancy. He and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh were seen as the two frontrunners for the job.

However, until today, there was no news about a potential interview for either. Now, it seems like McDaniels is a legitimate candidate to leave the Patriots for a new head coaching opportunity.

Of course, there were plenty of fans who wanted to give their opinions. Most haven’t forgotten what McDaniels did to the Indianapolis Colts, agreeing to and then backtracking on a deal.

“We’re doing this again,” college football reporter Allan Bell said after the news broke.

we're doing this again https://t.co/syuXFikOM0 — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) January 27, 2022

Not everyone was against the news, though.

“I literally could not think of a better HC to put on the Raiders to make it more favorable for the Chiefs. Amazing. Chef’s kiss!” one fan said.

I literally could not think of a better HC to put on the Raiders to make it more favorable for the Chiefs. Amazing. Chef’s kiss! https://t.co/BTchT2faos — Zach “The 13 Seconds” Stan (@thelaymansterms) January 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Patriots fans know the team could be in for a major overhaul if McDaniels leaves.

“The Patriots could be experiencing an overhaul in the coming weeks. If McDaniels and Ziegler end up in Vegas, expect to hear Bill O’Brien and Eliot Wolf’s names to be floated around in New England,” one fan said.

The #Patriots could be experiencing an overhaul in the coming weeks. If McDaniels and Ziegler end up in Vegas, expect to hear Bill O’Brien and Eliot Wolf’s names to be floated around in New England. https://t.co/j4yI4j4cWv — Keagan Stiefel (@KeaganStiefel) January 27, 2022

Will McDaniels land a new head coaching gig?