NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Josh McDaniels News

A closeup of Josh McDaniels.ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Josh McDaniels Offensive Coordinator of the New England Patriots looks on in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the NFL world learned some interesting news – New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has a head coaching interview coming up.

According to multiple reports, McDaniels will interview with the Las Vegas Raiders for their head coaching vacancy. He and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh were seen as the two frontrunners for the job.

However, until today, there was no news about a potential interview for either. Now, it seems like McDaniels is a legitimate candidate to leave the Patriots for a new head coaching opportunity.

Of course, there were plenty of fans who wanted to give their opinions. Most haven’t forgotten what McDaniels did to the Indianapolis Colts, agreeing to and then backtracking on a deal.

“We’re doing this again,” college football reporter Allan Bell said after the news broke.

Not everyone was against the news, though.

“I literally could not think of a better HC to put on the Raiders to make it more favorable for the Chiefs. Amazing. Chef’s kiss!” one fan said.

Meanwhile, Patriots fans know the team could be in for a major overhaul if McDaniels leaves.

The Patriots could be experiencing an overhaul in the coming weeks. If McDaniels and Ziegler end up in Vegas, expect to hear Bill O’Brien and Eliot Wolf’s names to be floated around in New England,” one fan said.

Will McDaniels land a new head coaching gig?

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.