NFL World Reacts To Trent Brown’s Terrifying Medical Mishap

While speaking to the media on Tuesday afternoon, New England Patriots right tackle Trent Brown opened up about a troubling experience that nearly ended his career.

Brown said he thought about retiring from the NFL in 2020 after a problem with a pre-game IV put him in a Cleveland hospital.

“To kind of come back and play against the Browns, I thought was pretty cool, because I almost died before we played them last year,” Brown said. “When I was laid out on the floor, I definitely thought about my kids. I even thought about retiring, honestly. It was that scary. I was about to be done with it. Then after it kind of settled down a bit, I was fine.”

At that time, Brown was a member of the Raiders. He said he neatly went into cardiac arrest because of this mishap, as air accidentally entered his bloodstream.

Shortly after Brown opened up about this frightening experience, countless NFL fans and media members went on social media to react to the news.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared his thoughts on Brown’s admission, tweeting “That’s pretty scary.”

Most fans supported Brown for making an improbable comeback

“This is the stuff that so many fans don’t know about or understand,” one fan said. “We can’t do what they do. So let’s not pretend we know what this stuff is like.”

This is the stuff that so many fans don't know about or understand. It drives dedicated players like @__taylordecker to be frustrated when fans expect him to play with one hand. We can't do what they do. So let's not pretend we know what this stuff is like. https://t.co/DSFEc4d73T — Matt of Fowled Out Sports (@matador_defense) November 17, 2021

Others, meanwhile, questioned how an accident like this could happen in the NFL.

“These kind of things seem to be happening at an alarming rate in the NFL,” another fan said. “Are the doctors they are using trained properly? Why are we hearing about things like botched IV’s and accidentally puncturing lungs in NFL training rooms all the time?”

These kind of things seem to be happening at an alarming rate in the NFL. Are the doctors they are using trained properly? Why are we hearing about things like botched IV’s and accidentally puncturing lungs in NFL training rooms all the time? https://t.co/wUwHRdBfXX — Patrick (@McJustTweeted) November 17, 2021

Some fans apologized for questioning Brown’s dedication to the Raiders last season.

“I take back the mean things I’ve said about this man,” an NFL fan tweeted. “Super impressive he’s battled back from this.”

I take back the mean things I’ve said about this man. Super impressive he’s battled back from this https://t.co/MJj5TZ53e8 — Jason Wells (@Wellsy_07) November 16, 2021

We’re certainly glad that Brown is doing fine.

Brown will be in action this Thursday night when the Patriots take on the Falcons in a prime-time matchup.