NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Bill Belichick Update

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick may have dealt with his most dysfunctional season yet in New England.

According to a report from Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, the offense for the Patriots was "broken, dysfunctional and riddled with rust."

To make matters worse, Mac Jones lost faith in Joe Judge and Matt Patricia because of their coaching methods.

From the report:

As Patricia came under outside fire as the face of the offense, Judge drew increasing criticism from within. Belichick would blast him in practice, and it wasn’t uncommon for Judge and Jones to trade profanity-laced outbursts. Jones’ trust in his position coach was effectively non-existent.

The Patriots ultimately addressed their issues on offense by hiring Bill O'Brien this offseason.

As you'd expect, this article sparked a handful of reactions.

"Holy cow buckle up," Lucy Burdge tweeted.

"When Patricia and Judge roles were announced, I thought this whole thing will end up in messy breakups," one fan said.

"Its truly a shame Belichick wasted a whole year of Mac’s development by letting those toxic bozos coach the offense," another fan wrote. "Seriously can’t wait for BoB to turn things around."

With O'Brien now in the fold, Belichick should have a chance to redeem himself this fall.

That being said, the fan base in New England is starting to lose its patience with the legendary coach.