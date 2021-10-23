On Saturday afternoon, the NFL world learned that a veteran wide receiver was calling it a career.

According to a report from New Orleans Saints insider Nick Underhill, wide receiver Chris Hogan is retiring. “Hogan informed the team earlier this week that he was going to retire,” Underhill wrote on Twitter.

Hogan made his first appearance in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills. However, he didn’t burst onto the scene until he landed with the New England Patriots a few years later.

During his time with the Patriots, Hogan had 107 receptions for 1,651 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was also a part of two Super Bowl runs.

Following the news that he was retiring, football fans from all over commented on the news. The most common refrain was something like “patriots legend.”

Here’s some of the reaction from around social media.

Other fans were shocked by the news.

One fan was worried about his well-being.

Woah. Total curve ball. Hope he’s doing okay https://t.co/PE3qBW1Sbg — Brenden Ertle (@BrendenErtle) October 23, 2021

Hogan seems to be doing just fine medically, but decided it was time to spend some time with his pregnant wife, according to Nick Underhill’s report.

“He has been back home this week with his pregnant wife contemplating the decision,” the Saints insider said.

Whatever the reason Hogan decided to hang up his cleats, we wish him well off the field. He was a fun player to watch – at least for Patriots fans.