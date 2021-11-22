The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Thanksgiving

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the field.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick isn’t known for his humor. But a recent conversation he had about Thanksgiving has people finally recognizing that the man knows how to be funny.

Appearing on The Greg Hill Show, Belichick was asked to name his favorite Thanksgiving side dish. Belichick answered by declaring his love for “any type of potatoes” and said that when the time comes you can “starch me up.”

“Oh boy. It would be hard for me to turn down any type of potatoes. I’ll go with whatever — mashed potatoes, scalloped, baked… Load ’em up. Throw some butter on there. Starch me up.”

NFL fans absolutely adore Belichick’s “Starch me up” line. Fans on Twitter are professing their love for the Patriots head coach – even in fanbases that have a beef with the Patriots:

Like 26 other NFL teams, the New England Patriots will be at home for this year’s NFL on Thanksgiving Day games.

In fact, the Patriots have not appeared in a Thanksgiving Day game since 2012. That was the infamous Buttfumble game against the New York Jets.

Hopefully Bill Belichick gets to enjoy all of the potatoes he can get his hands on this Thursday. With the year he’s leading the Patriots on, he deserves as big a feast as possible.

Are potatoes the best Thanksgiving side dish? If not, what’s your favorite dish on Turkey Day?

