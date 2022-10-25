NFL World Reacts To What Ex-Patriots Star Said About Mac Jones

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots throws a pass against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Mac Jones' return to the Patriots' lineup didn't go well on Monday night. The 2021 first-rounder was replaced by Bailey Zappe after a couple of ineffective drives.

A large portion of the New England crowd could be heard chanting for Zappe before he checked in, which is something that former Patriots star Ted Johnson thinks is going to be a problem moving forward.

"Mac Jones will never forget the fans turning on him last night," Johnson said. "He strikes me as a guy who will always hold that against them."

The feelings on Johnson's comments are mixed among Patriots fans.

"That was a bad look for da razah [Gillette Stadium], no doubt," argued one man.

"Fans want a good QB that wins games. What that QB has for a name doesn't matter. Holding a grudge against a fan base that wants to win would be a bad look," countered another.

"Spot on Ted," said another fan, with a fourth supporter saying he "doesn't blame" Jones for feeling a sense of betrayal.

"It was completely embarrassing even if Mac isn’t good," added another diehard.

However Jones felt about the boos and Zappe chants, he isn't going to share much publicly. His play will likely do the talking.