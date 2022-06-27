NFL World Reacts To What Julian Edelman Said About Bill Belichick

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Even in retirement, Julian Edelman still has a healthy fear of Bill Belichick.

The former New England Patriots wide receiver admitted as much during a recent appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast.

"I'm still scared of the guy. I don't even play anymore. He's still like, the Emperor or something," Edelman said, mixing in an impression of Belichick's distinctive way of speaking and recounting a recent visit to see his old team.

The NFL world seems to be enjoying Edelman's anecdote. It's always fascinating when players confirm that their coaches are exactly how they seem to be from the outside.

To be fair to Belichick, he is also said to have an underrated sense of humor when he's away from the cameras and the media.

“Bill cool as s--t honestly,” offensive lineman Duane Brown said on "The Pat McAfee Show" earlier this month. “I think a lot of people have his personality misconstrued, just because — and that’s another thing I love about him — with the Patriots we keep s--t in house.

“Whatever people speculate on the outside is just what they speculate, but they’ll never really get some truth’s from inside the building...Inside the building, he’s a cool guy. Super cool. Lot of personality.”

Sounds like "The Hoodie" is man with some depth to him after all.