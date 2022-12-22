NFL World Reacts To What Patriots Legend Said About Mac Jones

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up on the sideline during the first half at Gillette Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman recently called out Mac Jones for his behavior on the field in Sunday's loss to Raiders.

"You know what, he also doesn't practice the antics after plays and waving off coaches and all these little pissy faces and stuff. Like he doesn't practice that, and he does it," Edelman said. "Why can't you make the tackle? It's bad."

Edelman's former teammate, Vince Wilfork, also expressed his displeasure with Jones' antics.

"I'm tired of it, honestly," Wilfork told NBC Sports Boston. "I'm tired of it. You're a leader of this team, you're a quarterback. You can't be frustrated every single week, every single play. I don't care if you're getting the play-call in late or whatever it may be, at the end of the day you have to show some poise. You operate the ship. You're the head of the ship and when you're out there, you've got teammates looking at you every week, every play, and every other play is this, that or the other. Hey, control what you can control."

Most Patriots fans agree with Wilfork's stance on this topic.

"Big Vince speaking," one fan said.

"Preach Vince," another fan wrote.

"All the OGs coming for that man," a third fan tweeted.

Jones has struggled mightily this season, but to be fair, the offense as a whole has struggled with Matt Patricia as the play-caller.

The Patriots' passing game will need to be efficient this Saturday if they're going to keep up with the Bengals.