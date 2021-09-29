NFL World Reacts To What Robert Kraft Said About Belichick

On Wednesday morning, just days before Tom Brady makes his return to Foxboro, ESPN’s Seth Wickersham gave a glimpse into his upcoming book.

The book, “It’s Better to Be Feared,” will be published Oct. 12 by Liveright Publishing. While it doesn’t come out for a few more weeks, Wickersham unveiled juicy details contained in the book.

One of those details had to do with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick. According to the book, Kraft once called Belichick the “biggest f—-ng a–hole in my life.”

Of course, fans loved the details involved because they never really get a juicy comment from Belichick or Kraft themselves. Immediately, fans made it clear they’d be willing to wait in line for Wickersham’s book.

I'm waiting in line overnight for this book if I have to https://t.co/ZlZLszdPP9 — Joe DiBiase (@SneakyJoeSports) September 29, 2021

I need ALL the tea https://t.co/DRrgwZOpQD — Tjango: The T is Silent™ (@AvoidTIMtation) September 29, 2021

Everyone wants a peek behind the curtain of the Patriots dynasty.

The timing of the book couldn’t be more coincidental. Of course, it likely wasn’t a coincidence. Tom Brady is gearing up to face off against his former team for the first time since he left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After bringing New England six Super Bowl titles, he immediately found success with the Buccaneers, bringing Tampa its second Super Bowl.

New England and Tampa Bay kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC.