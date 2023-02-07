NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Said About Bill Belichick

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 and head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots shake hands at the start of the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on January 16, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

When Tom Brady announced his retirement, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick referred to him as the "greatest player" who had the "greatest career."

On the latest episode of his Let's Go! podcast, Brady threw some praise back at Belichick. He also denied the idea that he was at odds with his former coach.

"From my standpoint, I think it’s always such a stupid conversation to say, ‘Brady vs. Belichick’ because, in my mind, that’s not what a partnership is about," Brady said. "Coach couldn’t play quarterback and I couldn’t coach.

"In my view, people were always trying to pull us apart. I don’t think we ever felt like that with each other. We never were trying to pull each other apart. We actually were always trying to go in the same direction."

Patriots fans are hopeful that Brady and Belichick will reunite at some point in the future.

"May need to seek medical attention in four hours after listening to this podcast," one fan tweeted.

"Tough day for the media," another fan wrote. "They wanted these two to have a knife fight to the death instead they’re praising each other."

A lot was made about Brady's relationship with Belichick when he signed with the Buccaneers in 2020. Even if they clashed at times, that never stopped them from reaching their ultimate goal of winning multiple championships.

The Patriots have made it known they'd love to sign Brady to a ceremonial one-day contract. It's unclear if that'll actually happen.