NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Said About Bill Belichick

On Wednesday night, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick released a statement on Tom Brady’s retirement.

“I am privileged to have drafted and coached Tom Brady, the ultimate competitor and winner,” Belichick wrote. “Tom’s humble beginning in professional football ultimately ended with him becoming the best player in NFL history. Tom consistently performed at the highest level against competition that always made him the number one player to stop. His pursuit of excellence was inspirational. Tom was professional on and off the field, and carried himself with class, integrity, and kindness. I thank Tom for his relentless pursuit of excellence and positive impact on me and the New England Patriots for 20 years.”

Shortly after this statement was released, Brady responded to Belichick on Instagram.

“Thank you Coach Belichick I appreciate being coached by the Greatest Coach in NFL History,” Brady said.

This exchange between Brady and Belichick might not seem like much to some fans, but New England’s fan base feels very fulfilled this Thursday morning.

“Not gonna lie, I think Brady seeing Bill say this made Brady feel complete,” one fan said. “Bill doesn’t do this often and Brady was seeking it for sometime.”

Ngl I think Brady seeing Bill say this made Brady feel complete. Bill doesn’t do this often and Brady was seeking it for sometime. #ForeverNE https://t.co/sTULqKonlA — Devin (@DevTyJohn) February 3, 2022

“I’m not crying. You’re crying,” NFL analyst Marcus Whitman said.

“It’s great to see these two show the respect for one another that they both deserve. From what we saw after the Bucs-Pats game in October, it’s all sincere and genuine.”

It’s great to see these two show the respect for one another that they both deserve. From what we saw after the Bucs-Pats game in October, it’s all sincere and genuine. https://t.co/CQxhPpnufY — Paul Lambert 🎙📝 (@LamberPaul) February 3, 2022

In terms of team success, what Brady and Belichick accomplished together might never be replicated.

They’ll most likely go down as the best quarterback-coach combo we’ve ever seen, that’s for sure.