NFL World Reacts To Wide Receiver's Retirement At 25

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 19: Quarterback Malcolm Perry #10 of the Navy Midshipmen rushes for a touchdown against the South Florida Bulls during the first quarter at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On Friday, the New England Patriots announced that wide receiver Malcolm Perry has retired.

Perry, 25, started his NFL career in 2020. The Miami Dolphins selected him in the seventh round of the draft. He was then claimed off waivers by the Patriots in 2021.

Even though Perry was a quarterback at Navy, the belief was that he'd be a wide receiver in the pros. Unfortunately, he never really developed into a game-changer.

According to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, Perry plans on serving in the Navy now that he's done playing football.

The NFL world is wishing Perry all the best as he gets ready for the next chapter of his career.

Perry was a fan favorite in college, earning AAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2019.

In his final season at Navy, Perry had 2,017 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. He was nearly unstoppable in the spread option offense.

As a pro, Perry had nine receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown.