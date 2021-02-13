Former Patriots WR Chris Hogan Switching To A New Pro Sport

Chris Hogan’s days in the NFL are over for now, but the former New England Patriots wideout isn’t done playing professional sports.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Hogan has declared for the Premier Lacrosse League draft. This event will take place in March, so we’ll find out then which of the league’s eight teams want to take a chance on the two-time Super Bowl champion.

Hogan proved to be a reliable option in the passing game for the Patriots, finishing with 107 receptions for 1,651 yards and 12 touchdowns during his time in Foxborough.

At first glance, this might seem like a huge leap of faith for Hogan to go from football to lacrosse. However, this is actually just a case of an athlete returning to his roots.

Hogan was a First-Team All-ECAC selection for Penn State’s lacrosse team, scoring 29 goals on 133 shots. After he graduated in 2010, he chose to use his final year of eligibility at Monmouth University so he could play football.

Former NFL veteran WR @ChrisHogan_15 has declared for the @PremierLacrosse Entry Draft in March. He will be eligible to be selected by one of the league's eight teams. Hogan was a First-Team All-ECAC selection and captain of his lacrosse team at Penn State. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2021

Hogan’s move should have the lacrosse community quite excited about his future.

It’s not even like this is a publicity stunt for Hogan since he already proved years ago that he’s quite prolific with a lacrosse stick.

This isn’t on the same level as Bo Jackson’s dual-sport career that featured baseball and football, but it’s still pretty sweet to see Hogan make the jump from one field to another.