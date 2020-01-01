The Spun

NFL’s Investigation Into Patriots Reportedly Winding Down

Roger Goodell talking with Robert Kraft.MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 19: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft talks with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Oakland Raiders at Estadio Azteca on November 19, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots are gearing up for yet another playoff run – but won’t have a familiar advantage. New England lost to Miami in the final week of the season, losing out on the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

As a result, the Patriots will host the Tennessee Titans this weekend before going on the road if they advance.

With the playoffs looming, the Patriots received some relatively good news.

The NFL’s investigation into the team is reportedly nearing its end. According to a report from Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the investigation is “winding down.”

However, a timetable for a decision from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell remains unknown.

The investigation kicked off after a Patriots production crew allegedly video-taped the Cincinnati sideline from the Cleveland Browns press box. New England claims it did not use the tape to glean information for the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The NFL opened an investigation into the Patriots for their actions near the end of the season.

As for what the investigation has unveiled so far, there has been “no evidence so far of a sustained effort to gain a competitive advantage,” according to the report.

Stay tuned for the latest.


