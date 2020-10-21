Nick Wright Floats A Blockbuster Patriots Trade Suggestion

With the trade deadline only a few weeks away, FS1’s Nick Wright believes the Patriots could be in the market for an offensive weapon.

Cam Newton doesn’t have much help on offense. He has a couple of complementary pieces in Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry, but that’s not enough to make a playoff push this year.

For that reason alone, Wright believes New England should take a long look at Odell Beckham Jr. He’s been mentioned in plenty of trade rumors since arriving in Cleveland.

The odds of Beckham getting traded while the Browns own a winning record are slim, but it doesn’t hurt for the Patriots to ask. After all, Wright claims that Beckham could be available.

“While we were talking about the Browns yesterday, I had a really trusted person text me ‘Odell could be available.’ Now they didn’t connect him to the Patriots, I’m connecting him to the Patriots,” Wright said on Tuesday’s edition of First Things First.

Wright isn’t the only prominent personality in the sports media industry to mention Beckham in trade talks.

Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith said “What I’m saying is that Odell Beckham Jr. wants to get the hell up out of there. Let’s stop playing games. He doesn’t want to play, and if you look at these guys you can tell they don’t believe in Baker Mayfield.”

The NFL trade deadline is on November 3. This weekend’s game against the 49ers could determine whether or not the Patriots want to be buyers at the deadline.