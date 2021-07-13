NFL Insider Has Update On N’Keal Harry’s Plan For Training Camp

New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry might not be in Foxborough much longer. That being said, it doesn’t sound like the fan base will have to worry about him holding out of training camp.

With training camp just two weeks away, NFL insider Josina Anderson provided an update on Harry’s situation in New England.

“As dialogue continues with the team, I’m told the current plan is for Patriots WR N’Keal Harry to attend training camp,” Anderson wrote. “In his ongoing preparation for team activities, Harry currently has plans to train with T.J. Houshmandzadeh, per source.”

This should allow Harry and the Patriots to have clear communication regarding how they want to handle his trade request.

Update: As dialogue continues with the team, I'm told the current plan is for #Patriots WR N'Keal Harry to attend training camp. In his ongoing preparation for team activities, Harry currently has plans to train with T.J. Houshmandzadeh, per source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 12, 2021

Earlier this month, Harry’s agent formally requested a trade for his client.

“Through two seasons, he has 86 targets, which obviously hasn’t met the expectations the Patriots and N’Keal had when they drafted a dominant downfield threat who was virtually unstoppable at the point of attack in college,” Jamal Tooson said. “Following numerous conversations with the Patriots I believe it’s time for a fresh start and best for both parties if N’Keal moves on before the start of training camp. That is why I have informed the Patriots today I am formally requesting a trade on behalf of my client.”

According to a report from Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Patriots could received a fifth-round draft pick in return for Harry. Obviously, that wouldn’t be a great return on their investment.

In his first two seasons with the Patriots, Harry had 45 receptions for 414 yards and four touchdowns. He’s set to earn $1.4 million this upcoming season and $1.8 million in 2022.