Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Rams after the Browns put him on waivers back in November, but he apparently came close to landing in the AFC East.

During Super Bowl Media Day on Monday, Beckham revealed how he nearly signed with the Patriots. In fact, if Tom Brady was still in Foxboro, that might have been his destination instead of LA.

“Very. Very, very, very,” Beckham said, indicating how close he was to signing with New England. “I don’t think I joked with [Belichick] on the phone, but I was like, ‘You know, if this was three years ago, it would’ve been ideal.’ Because Tom is one of the, he’s one of my favorite.”

Odell and Brady are fairly tight, and the three-time Pro Bowl wideout has never hid his affinity for TB12 as a player.

Interestingly, Beckham’s comments today imply that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady’s team the last two seasons, were not interested in signing him during the season. If they had been, one has to think that’s where Beckham would have wound up.

At the time Beckham was available, the Bucs didn’t really have a need at wide receiver, but they sure could have used him by the end of the year, when Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown were unavailable.

