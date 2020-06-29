Odell Beckham Sends Message To Patriots QB Cam Newton

Superstar WR Odell Beckham Jr. couldn’t be happier for his friend, Cam Newton, after signing with New England.

Sunday’s big-time news came as a major surprise. Newton’s off-season has been a turbulent ride as few teams have expressed interest in the former NFL MVP. But Newton doesn’t need to worry about obtaining a job any longer.

Newton has signed a one-year deal with the Patriots. He’s expected to compete for the starting position with fellow Auburn alum, Jarrett Stidham. If Newton can stay healthy, he’ll likely win the starting job.

Beckham couldn’t be happier for Newton after what’s been a long and stressful off-season for the former Panthers QB. The Browns’ superstar receiver posted a message for Newton on Sunday night, as seen in the tweet below.

@CameronNewton U been workin! U deserve tht! SWEAAAAAH!!! 😭😭😭 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) June 29, 2020

Naturally, New England Patriots fans are now daydreaming about the possibility of Beckham linking up with Newton in Foxborough. It’s not too crazy of a fantasy, either.

Beckham’s been linked to the Patriots for years now. His relationship with Cleveland is shaky, to say the least. Playing with Baker Mayfield doesn’t inspire much confidence Beckham will want to say with the Browns for the long-term.

But of course, that’s all a daydream for now. Beckham is simply happy his friend will be suiting up for the Patriots this upcoming season. Can Newton lead the Patriots to the playoffs this year?