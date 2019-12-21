The Spun

Officials Appeared To Miss Significant Call During Patriots-Bills Game

Tom Brady in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys in the game at Gillette Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

During the first of action between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills, the officiating crew missed a significant call that has several fans up in arms.

Tom Brady was facing heavy pressure in the second quarter when he decided to throw the ball toward the right sideline. Even though it appeared to be grounding, the refs said that Rex Burkhead was in the area.

There’s just one problem with the officials’ call: Burkhead wasn’t actually anywhere near the pass attempt. In fact, Burkhead was roughly 10 yards away from the football.

Instead of calling intentional grounding, the refs ruled it incomplete.

Here’s the missed call from the referees:

It’s pretty clear that Brady’s pass attempt wasn’t in the area of Burkhead.

New England ended up kicking a field goal on that drive. Obviously that could prove costly since both defenses are playing very well.

The Patriots currently lead the Bills with a few minutes remaining in the first half.

You can watch the rest of this game on NFL Network. Mike Tirico and Kurt Warner are on the call.

