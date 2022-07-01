Offseason Photo Of Patriots QB Mac Jones Going Viral

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 12: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Patriots are expecting Mac Jones to take a big jump in the second year of his NFL career. He's off to a good start.

An offseason photo of Jones is going viral this Friday afternoon. Why? He looks like he's bulked up in a big way.

"This is no photoshop. @MacJones_10 looks like he’s been eating his spinach this summer. JACKED #Patriots fans have to love this. No sophomore slump, please," said Courtney Fallon.

Anyone else getting Justin Herbert vibes? Hopefully Jones can get near his level.

Robert Kraft has already expressed that year two will be pivotal for Jones' career.

In other words, the Patriots aren't going to wait around to make a move if the former Alabama star performs poorly in 2022.

“This year will be very telling,” Kraft said, via Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com. “To come into something as new as this, as established, I think he got beat up pretty bad, and he kept coming back and getting up and really doing some great stuff. Just the way he handles himself, he took some real beatings and hopped up. He has developed a good relationship with the whole cadre of receivers. I’m very happy with what I’ve seen. But this is a big year, the second year.”

Will Jones' efforts in the gym and kitchen pay off? We'll find out later this fall.