Why The Patriots Might Be Spending A Lot Of Money This Offseason

The New England Patriots went on a massive spending spree on Monday afternoon, showing their commitment to using their available cash this offseason. Bill Belichick clearly wants to bounce back in a big way after a 7-9 2020 campaign and will start that pursuit in free agency.

The Patriots added four major pieces on Monday, the start of the “legal tampering” period. Perhaps most importantly, New England brought on tight end Jonnu Smith to serve as a major offensive weapon for the newly re-signed Cam Newton.

Belichick then kept his foot on the pedal, addressing the team’s defensive front in a big way. The Patriots agreed to terms with nosetackle Davon Godchaux before making their biggest haul of the day. Matt Judon agreed to a staggering four-year, $56 million deal, giving New England a much needed boost to its pass-rush. Finally, defensive back Jalen Mills inked yet another four-year contract with the organization.

Still, most reports think the Patriots are far from done. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe expects the team to bring on another wide receiver before the day is out. New England is also anticipated remain involved in the hotly contested quarterback market.

Heading into the offseason, it was apparent that the Patriots would be big spenders. With ample cap space and multiple needs, that much was clear. But what Belichick and the front office have done so far is historic. According to Adam Schefter, New England hasn’t spent this much guaranteed money in free agency in over a decade. And there’s still plenty more to come.

Although some think the Patriots might be spinning their wheels, there’s also a perfectly reasonable explanation for the big shopping trip. Despite the league’s cap dip for the 2021 season, a new TV deal is just around the corner for the NFL. As a result, player salaries will skyrocket, which means the contracts the New England is assigning now could pale in comparison in the coming years.

I think part of why NE is spending so much also is because next year, once the cap bounces back, the contracts are going to be even MORE absurd. These deals feel high now but in 2022 they're about to skyrocket. This is a buyer's market for NE. — Ethan Hammerman (@Ethanhamm) March 15, 2021

Whatever the case may be for the Patriots spending spree, the rest of the NFL should pay close attention. If other teams aren’t careful, Belichick and company will be right back in the mix as soon as next season.

