Patriots Added Player To Active Roster On Tuesday
The New England Patriots created room on their 53-man roster this Tuesday by placing wide receiver Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve. They ultimately filled that spot with center James Ferentz.
The Patriots signed Ferentz to their practice squad after being one of their final cuts last week.
Ferentz is the son of Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. He played college football for the Hawkeyes, starting in 38 games from 2010-2012.
After brief stints with the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos, Ferentz signed with the Patriots in 2017.
Since entering the NFL in 2014, Ferentz has appeared in 48 games.
Ferentz started in two games last season for the Patriots. It's unclear what his role will look like for Week 1.
The Patriots will take on the Miami Dolphins this Sunday in what should be a thrilling AFC East matchup.