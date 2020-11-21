Patriots Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Defensive Tackle

Believe it or not, the New England Patriots are gaining some momentum heading into the final stretch of the NFL season.

New England appeared to be done midway through the 2020 season. The Patriots went on a big losing streak and Cam Newton looked far from a quarterback capable of leading his team into the playoffs.

Bill Belichick’s team has turned it on the past two weeks, though. The Patriots beat the New York Jets on Monday Night Football and then took down the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

The Patriots are now back in the playoff picture and have added some depth at the defensive line position.

According to ESPN Patriots insider Mike Reiss, New England has added veteran defensive lineman Akeem Spence. The 28-year-old defensive tackle worked out for the Patriots earlier this week. Spence, who played collegiately at Illinois, has bounced around the league.

Spence played for the Buccaneers, Lions, Dolphins, Eagles and Jaguars. Now, he joins the Patriots. Spence will reportedly start out on the practice squad, though he could be elevated before the season is over.

The Patriots are also signing veteran DT Akeem Spence to their practice squad. Spence visited the team on Tuesday. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 21, 2020

New England is scheduled to take on the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. on CBS.