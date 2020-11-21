Patriots Announce 2 Players Are Out vs. Houston On Sunday

With kickoff roughly 24 hours away, the New England Patriots have already ruled out two players for tomorrow’s showdown with the Houston Texans.

The Patriots just announced that defensive tackle Adam Butler and running back JJ Taylor have been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Butler was on the injury report with a shoulder issue, meanwhile Taylor appears to be a healthy scratch. That makes sense though since Sony Michel is expected to play tomorrow for the first time since late September.

New England has an absurd amount of players on its final injury report, but the team is actually getting healthier over the past few weeks. In fact, Bill Belichick expects to finally have Stephon Gilmore back on the field.

The Patriots have declared JJ Taylor and Adam Butler as OUT for Sunday’s game in Houston. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 21, 2020

Since the Patriots won’t have Butler on the defensive line tomorrow, Lawrence Guy’s status will be worth monitoring. He’s currently dealing with injuries to his elbow, knee and shoulder.

Nick Folk, Damien Harris, N’Keal Harry, Ryan Izzo, Shaq Mason, Joe Thuney, and Isaiah Wynn are also on the injury report for New England.

Considering that New England has a “next man up” mentality every year under Belichick, it’s safe to say they won’t use these injuries as an excuse tomorrow.

A win tomorrow for the Patriots would keep them alive in the Wild Card race.