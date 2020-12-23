Patriots Announce Decision On Cornerback Stephon Gilmore

The New England Patriots didn’t just lose to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the defense lost cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a major injury.

Gilmore suffered a partially torn quadriceps last weekend while attempting to plant his foot in coverage. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year should be able to participate in some portion of New England’s offseason program.

Fortunately, Gilmore didn’t suffer any structural damage to his knee. He did have to undergo surgery to correct the issue to his quadriceps, though.

It shouldn’t really come as a surprise, but the Patriots have officially placed Gilmore on injured reserve. This means he’s officially out for the final two games of the regular season.

J.C. Jackson will have to carry the Patriots’ secondary for the rest of this year. He’s leading the team with a whopping eight interceptions in 2020.

This is the second time this season that Gilmore will miss time due to an injury. He missed time earlier in the year because of a nagging knee injury.

Gilmore didn’t have a great statistical season by his standards, finishing with just 37 tackles and an interception.

Hopefully we’ll see Gilmore back in All-Pro form next season. After all, he still has two years remaining on his contract with the Patriots and should remain the leader of their secondary.