Patriots Announce Decision On Running Back Damien Harris

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Damien Harris #37 of the New England Patriots warms up before their game against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

The Patriots will be without at least one of their top two running backs this Sunday against the Raiders. Moments ago, Damien Harris was downgraded to out.

Harris has been dealing with a thigh injury. He last played on Nov. 24 against the Vikings.

In nine games this season, Harris has 383 rushing yards, 75 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Unfortunately for the Patriots, second-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson is also banged up. He suffered an ankle injury this past Monday night against the Cardinals.

Stevenson is having a breakout season in New England. The Oklahoma product has recorded 742 rushing yards, 385 receiving yards and five total touchdowns.

With Harris ruled out and Stevenson listed as questionable, the Patriots may need to lean on Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris at running back this Sunday.

Strong and Harris combined for 96 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Week 14. The Patriots would love similar production from them this weekend.