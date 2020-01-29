Patriots Announce Former All-Pro Defensive Player Has Died

The Spun

The New England Patriots have announced the passing of former Boston Patriots defensive end Larry Eisenhauer at the age of 79.

Eisenhauer played for the Patriots from 1961-69. He came to the franchise as a sixth-round pick out of Boston College in the 1961 AFL Draft.

Eisenhauer’s resume greatly surpassed his draft status. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder was a four-time AFL All-Star and three-time AFL All-Pro.

He was also selected for the Patriots 1960s All-Decade Team and is a member of the Boston College Athletic Hall of Fame.

In nine seasons, Eisenhauer totaled 47.5 sacks, which is still good for eighth-best in Patriots’ franchise history.

“Not only was he one of the best defensive linemen in the AFL for nearly a decade, but we was also one of the most colorful personalities this franchise has ever known,” said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. “I think everyone who ever played with him had a Larry Eisenhauer story and loved to retell them at alumni gatherings.”

Our thoughts and prayers’ are with Eisenhauer’s family and friends during this difficult time.


