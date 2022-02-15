The New England Patriots have made a move in their front office.

Matt Groh has been named Director of Player Personnel and it was announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Matt Groh named Director of Player Personnel: https://t.co/mcWWjMAMWN — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 15, 2022

Before Groh got promoted, he spent this past season as the college scouting director. This will be his 12th season with the organization.

Before he was the college scouting director, he was a scouting assistant and then spent six seasons as an area scout before becoming a national scout.

He’s worked his way up throughout his time with the team and looks ready for this challenge.

Patriots fans seem to like this move, based on their reactions.

People assumed this would be Wolfe but I wonder if they believe they’ll lose him to a GM job shortly or what have you- establishing Groh might stabilize that for a bit https://t.co/ZNqwX3EV25 — TheFib AKA Mr. Editor (@thefib0624) February 15, 2022

“Great move. Really sharp. Right at the tip of the spear for last year’s draft. Great football legacy, too,” one fan tweeted.

Great move. Really sharp. Right at the tip of the spear for last year's draft. Great football legacy, too. https://t.co/puUKPCfsvT — Fitzy (@FitzyGFY) February 15, 2022

The #Patriots have officially named a replacement for Dave Ziegler, former college scouting director Matt Groh. The Hingham, MA native secures the top front office position for his hometown team. https://t.co/tpXtYbJLTh — Keagan Stiefel (@KeaganStiefel) February 15, 2022

Groh part of the braintrust initially formed to help fill the vacancy caused by Nick Caserio's departure a year ago. One of the voices in the draft room that helped lead the Pats to Mac, Barmore and Stevenson. https://t.co/myobNlNWwg — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) February 15, 2022

Big development for the Patriots. Groh replaces Dave Ziegler (who replaced Nick Caserio) as New England's top personnel man behind Bill Belichick. Groh has been with the organization since 2011 and was the Patriots' college scouting director this past season. https://t.co/Ei27N4RSjS — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 15, 2022

Matt Groh is the new “GM” of the Patriots. https://t.co/eIVYLF5uJt — McGarvin L (@PatriotsPOV) February 15, 2022

Surprised this isn’t Eliot Wolfe but the #Patriots promote their college scouting director instead. Groh has a great reputation. Big part of the draft process last year. https://t.co/urh63oMHeU — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) February 15, 2022

Three years with three different directors of player personnel. This year, Matt Groh elevates into the role. https://t.co/E9HfE2lCby — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) February 15, 2022

As some fans/media have said, Groh will be replacing Dave Ziegler after he left to go be the Las Vegas Raiders general manager.

Groh will work hard with head coach Bill Belichick on improving the team for next year and future years.