Patriots Announce Front Office Promotion: NFL Fans React

A closeup of a New England Patriots football helmet.

The New England Patriots have made a move in their front office.

Matt Groh has been named Director of Player Personnel and it was announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Before Groh got promoted, he spent this past season as the college scouting director. This will be his 12th season with the organization.

Before he was the college scouting director, he was a scouting assistant and then spent six seasons as an area scout before becoming a national scout.

He’s worked his way up throughout his time with the team and looks ready for this challenge.

Patriots fans seem to like this move, based on their reactions.

“Great move. Really sharp. Right at the tip of the spear for last year’s draft. Great football legacy, too,” one fan tweeted.

As some fans/media have said, Groh will be replacing Dave Ziegler after he left to go be the Las Vegas Raiders general manager.

Groh will work hard with head coach Bill Belichick on improving the team for next year and future years.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.