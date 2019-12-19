Patriots Announce Injury Update For WR Julian Edelman

Since the New England Patriots will play this Saturday, the team revealed its final injury report this afternoon. It appears Julian Edelman isn’t guaranteed to suit up this weekend.

This season has been riddled with injuries for Edelman, who is currently dealing with pain in his knee and shoulder. Video from yesterday’s practice showed him struggling to go through receiving drills.

New England desperately needs Edelman on the field this Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. He’s the only receiving option for Tom Brady that has ample experience in Josh McDaniels’ system.

With two days remaining until kickoff, the Patriots announced that Edelman is questionable for the AFC East showdown.

Standout linebacker Jamie Collins and cornerback Jason McCourty are also questionable to play against the Bills.

Here’s the full injury report:

Patriots injury report: Out — CB Jonathan Jones (groin) Doubtful — none Questionable — LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), LB Jamie Collins (shoulder), WR Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder), CB Jason McCourty (groin) — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 19, 2019

Edelman’s availability for this game could dictate the outcome of this matchup.

In the event that Edelman cannot play on Saturday, the offense will have to rely on rookie wideouts N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers. Both have shown potential this year, but it’s clear that Brady doesn’t fully trust them yet.

The Patriots can lock up the AFC East for an 11th-straight year if they defeat the Bills.

Kickoff for this game is at 4:30 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium.