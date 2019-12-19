The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Patriots Announce Injury Update For WR Julian Edelman

Julian Edelman running with the football after a catch.FOXBOROUGH, MA - DECEMBER 23: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Since the New England Patriots will play this Saturday, the team revealed its final injury report this afternoon. It appears Julian Edelman isn’t guaranteed to suit up this weekend.

This season has been riddled with injuries for Edelman, who is currently dealing with pain in his knee and shoulder. Video from yesterday’s practice showed him struggling to go through receiving drills.

New England desperately needs Edelman on the field this Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. He’s the only receiving option for Tom Brady that has ample experience in Josh McDaniels’ system.

With two days remaining until kickoff, the Patriots announced that Edelman is questionable for the AFC East showdown.

Standout linebacker Jamie Collins and cornerback Jason McCourty are also questionable to play against the Bills.

Here’s the full injury report:

Edelman’s availability for this game could dictate the outcome of this matchup.

In the event that Edelman cannot play on Saturday, the offense will have to rely on rookie wideouts N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers. Both have shown potential this year, but it’s clear that Brady doesn’t fully trust them yet.

The Patriots can lock up the AFC East for an 11th-straight year if they defeat the Bills.

Kickoff for this game is at 4:30 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium.

Reader Interactions

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.