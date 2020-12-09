Patriots Announce Injury Update For QB Cam Newton

Cam Newton has been dealing with an abdomen injury for several weeks, but the former MVP has managed to play through the pain. Will that trend continue on Thursday night when the Patriots battle the Rams?

New England just released its final injury report for Week 14, which features over a dozen players listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game. The top name on the injury report is none other than Newton.

It’s unlikely that Newton misses this game despite being listed as questionable. In the event he’s unable to play though, Jarrett Stidham would be the starting quarterback.

Last week, Newton had three total touchdowns in a blowout win over the Chargers. He wasn’t asked to do much in the passing game, as he only had 69 yards, but he did provide a spark on the ground.

In addition to Newton being on the injury report, the Patriots have listed Ja’Whaun Bentley, Adam Butler, Byron Cowart, Kyle Dugger, Nick Folk, Lawrence Guy, Ryan Izzo, J.C. Jackson, Jakob Johnson, Jonathan Jones, Shaq Mason, Matthew Slater and J.J Taylor as questionable.

A win over the Rams would get the Patriots over .500 for the first time since Week 3.

Kickoff for the Patriots-Rams game is at 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX.