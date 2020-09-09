Patriots Announce Injury Update For WR Julian Edelman

With the NFL season finally here, almost every team around the league released their first injury report on Wednesday. The New England Patriots aren’t too banged up, but the team did list Julian Edelman as limited during today’s practice.

Edelman battled through a plethora of injuries during the 2019 season. That trend may continue this fall as well, as the slot wideout is currently dealing with a foot injury.

Yodny Cajuste, Cassh Maluia, Gunner Olszewski and Chase Winovich were also on the injury report for New England’s season opener against Miami.

The biggest name on this list by far is Edelman. It’s imperative that New England has him on the field this Sunday. If he’s not available to suit up, N’Keal Harry will be asked to lead the team’s receiving corps.

Patriots initial injury report: Did Not Practice: Reserve OT Yodny Cajuste (knee), LB Cassh Maluia (knee) Limited Participation: WR Julian Edelman (knee), WR Gunner Olszewski (foot), OLB Chase Winovich (shoulder) — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 9, 2020

It’d be unfortunate if Edelman can’t play in Cam Newton’s debut for the Patriots.

Throughout this offseason, the former Super Bowl MVP has raved about Newton. Edelman recently hyped him up during an appearance on The Greg Hill Show.

“He’s definitely a former MVP for a reason,” Edelman said. “The guy is a professional. He works his tail off. He’s extremely dynamic and he’s got a charming personality. It’s been fun to be around.”

The Patriots should have an update on Edelman’s status following Thursday’s practice.