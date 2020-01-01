Patriots Announce Injury Update For WR Julian Edelman

The Spun

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has not missed a game this season, but he has been banged up and playing through injuries.

When New England released its official injury report from practice a short time ago, Edelman was one of seven players listed as “limited.” He’s dealing with an ailing knee and shoulder.

The Patriots are set to face the Tennessee Titans in an AFC Wild Card Game on Saturday. It is the first time in 10 years that New England is forced to play on Wild Card weekend.

Baltimore and Kansas City secured the top two seeds in the AFC and a first-round bye in the playoffs.

This season, Edelman recorded the third 1,000-yard campaign of his career, catching 100 passes for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns. It is the second time Edelman has recorded 100 or more receptions in a season.

The Titans and Patriots will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday night on CBS.


