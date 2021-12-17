Patriots Announce Official Decision On RB Damien Harris

Patriots running back Damien Harris is going to be out for Saturday’s game against the Colts.

New England’s Twitter account officially confirmed the news as Yodny Cajuste will also not be suiting up either.

OL Yodny Cajuste and RB Damien Harris have been downgraded to out for #NEvsIND. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 17, 2021

Harris has been a strong starting running back for the Patriots this season and is coming off perhaps his finest performance of the season.

On Dec. 6 in Buffalo, Harris had 111 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries as the Bills defense had no answer for him. New England ended up winning that low-scoring affair, 14-10 to get to 9-4 and first in the AFC East.

Harris has also gone over the century mark in three other games this season. He had 100 yards exactly against the Dolphins on Sept. 12 and then 101 against the Cowboys on Oct. 17, followed by 106 against the Jets on Oct. 24.

For the season, Harris has 754 yards and nine rushing touchdowns on 164 carries.

With him out, that means Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden will get the carries at running back. Stevenson already has 429 yards and three touchdowns while averaging a little over four yards a carry.

Kickoff is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.