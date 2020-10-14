Patriots Announce Official Update On QB Cam Newton

On Wednesday afternoon, the New England Patriots received great news about their star quarterback.

Cam Newton, who missed the team’s last game against Kansas City, is back. According to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates, Cam Newton was expected to rejoin the Patriots when they take the practice field on Thursday.

That report became a reality just over an hour later. According to Yates, the Patriots activated Newton off of the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

As a result, he’ll be able to take the field this Sunday when the Patriots face off against the Denver Broncos. Although their game was originally scheduled for Week 5, it was a blessing in disguise that the NFL moved the game to Week 6.

Now the Patriots will have Newton on the field after missing just one game.

Now official: Patriots QB Cam Newton has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. QB1 is back. https://t.co/uUwZxhOMW8 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 14, 2020

Without Newton on the field against the Chiefs, New England struggled to move the ball. Backup quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham combined for two interceptions and a fumble.

The lone bright spot of the offense came with the return of running back Damien Harries to the active roster. After missing the first three games of the season, Harris rushed for 100 yards on just 17 carries in his first game of the season.

Now he’ll line up in a backfield with Cam Newton that could cause serious problems for opposing defenses.

New England and Denver kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.