Patriots Announce Special Honor For Julian Edelman

New England Patriots fans will want to stay in their seats at halftime this upcoming Sunday. On Tuesday, the team announced that it will honor former wide receiver Julian Edelman with a special halftime ceremony for this week’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Edelman announced his retirement on April 12, ending his 11-year run with the Patriots. During his time with the franchise, he had 620 receptions for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns.

What made Edelman such a special player for New England was his ability to save his best performances for the biggest stage, the Super Bowl.

Ce𝟭𝟭ebrating Jules. This Sunday's game will feature a special halftime ceremony honoring @Edelman11: https://t.co/biFrH8LL55 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 21, 2021

Edelman became a fan favorite in Foxborough due to his work ethic. He went from being a special teams player to a Super Bowl MVP because of his willingness to constantly improve.

After the news broke that Edelman was retiring this past offseason, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick released a heartfelt message about the veteran wideout.

“Julian’s been one of the players that’s probably come further than most every other player that I’ve coached,” Belichick said. “His development from a quarterback in college to a receiver, punt returner and even a defensive player, all positions that he never played. To excel as a punt return and receiver for a number of years at those difficult positions is quite an accomplishment, especially considering that he didn’t do those things, wasn’t trained to do them, in college. His toughness, his competitiveness, his playmaking ability was a big part of the backbone of our team.”

We’d imagine the fans at Gillette Stadium will give Edelman a well-deserved standing ovation on Sunday.