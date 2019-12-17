Patriots Announce Injury Update For WR Julian Edelman

Even though Julian Edelman has dealt with multiple injuries this season, the reigning Super Bowl MVP continues to battle through pain. Since the New England Patriots have a short week, the team won’t have much time to rest before they face the Buffalo Bills.

It seems like the Patriots are on track to earn a first-round bye. That being said, the team has struggled over the past few weeks.

New England won its first meeting against Buffalo, but this time around could be more difficult if Edelman isn’t at 100 percent.

The initial injury report was released today for the Patriots. Edelman was a limited participant for the first practice of the week.

He’s dealing with a knee and shoulder injury. Earlier this year he dealt with chest pain.

Here’s the full injury report for the Patriots:

#Patriots injury report is out. Jonathan Jones did not participate with a groin injury. Four players limited:

Ja'Whaun Bentley (Knee), Julian Edelman (Knee/Shoulder), Jason McCourty (Groin), Danny Shelton (Shoulder).@NBC10Boston — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) December 17, 2019

Edelman has 92 receptions for 1,019 yards and six touchdowns this season. It can be argued that he’s the only weapon that Tom Brady trusts in the passing game.

Considering that Edelman is one of the toughest players in the NFL, it’d be surprising if he missed a divisional showdown against the Bills. It’ll be interesting to see if he remains a limited participant in practice throughout the week.

Kickoff for the Bills-Patriots game is at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.