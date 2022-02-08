Just a few weeks ago, the New York Giants made the decision to move on from head coach Joe Judge.

After two years in charge of the Giants, it looked like Judge might make it to a third season. However, the team decided to move on, hiring former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach instead.

Judge won’t be out of the job for too long though. According to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the New England Patriots are hiring Judge as an offensive assistant.

“The Patriots are working on a deal to bring back ex-Giants coach Joe Judge as an offensive assistant, per sources,” Breer said on Twitter. “Expected to get done in the coming days.”

It didn’t take long for fans to start reacting to the new on social media.

Some fans are hoping the Patriots are the next team on HBO’s Hard Knocks so they can get an up close and personal look at the coaching staff.

“Joe Judge, Matt Patricia, Adam Gase and Steven Belichick is the only “Hard Knocks” that I’ll ever need,” one media personality said.

Patriots insider Mike Giardi suggested Judge was a potential candidate to take over for Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator.

“There was some talk that Judge would take over for Josh McDaniels had McD left prior to Judge going to the Giants,” he said.

Judge is headed back to New England in the near future.