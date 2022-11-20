Patriots Are Feared To Have Suffered Significant Injury

ATLANTA - AUGUST 11: A detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots reportedly suffered a major loss during today's 10-3 win over the New York Jets.

Veteran center David Andrews left the game with an apparent thigh injury, and it appears to be "serious," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"He’ll have more testing done to determine the extent, but good news is not expected. Would be a significant loss," Rapoport said.

Andrews was hurt in the first half today, and looked to be in serious pain as he headed into the locker room. James Ferentz took his place at center.

Andrews was not the only Patriots lineman injured on Sunday either. Tackle Isaiah Wynn, who started in place of an under-the-weather Trent Brown, also left the game after hurting his foot.

The Patriots have four days until they meet the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving, and they will likely have to do some shuffling along the offensive line beforehand.