Patriots Are Looking At Familiar Name For Their 2020 Kicker

After releasing longtime kicker Stephen Gostkowski, the New England Patriots don’t have any kickers on their roster.

But based on the latest reports, Bill Belichick may tap a familiar name to take on kicking duties. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots are looking at one particular kicker as possible target in the upcoming draft: A South Dakota State kicker named Vinatieri – Chase Vinatieri.

The former Jackrabbits kicker is the nephew of Patriots legend Adam Vinatieri. He set multiple school records as a four-year starter at South Dakota State.

In 2017, he converted 13 of 14 field goals (91.1-percent) and 58 of 62 extra point attempts. His accuracy declined over the following two seasons though. But his accuracy on extra points stayed strong.

Per the report, Chase has been working with trainer Mike McCabe, who helped develop former Patriots punter Ryan Allen.

If Chase is picked up by the Patriots it won’t take long for fans to warm up to him.

Adam Vinatieri joined the Patriots in 1996 after a short tenure with the Amsterdam Admirals. In ten years with the Patriots he played in four Super Bowls, winning three for Bill Belichick, and two off game-winning field goals.

Vinatieri’s playoff and Super Bowl accomplishments with the Patriots alone would have been enough for Hall of Fame enshrinement. But after joining the Colts in 2006 and winning another Super Bowl en route to becoming the NFL’s all-time leading scorer, he won’t have to wait long before getting fitted for a gold jacket.

If Chase has half of the ice-water in his veins as Adam, any team would be lucky to have him.