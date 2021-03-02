Patriots Are Reportedly ‘Aggressively’ Scouting The Top Quarterbacks

Life after Tom Brady hasn’t been so kind to the New England Patriots. This past season, Bill Belichick’s passing attack was toward the bottom of the league in almost every single statistic.

The Patriots could bring Cam Newton back for another season, but that won’t move the needle. Besides, it sounds like the front office is keeping a close eye on this year’s draft class.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots are “aggressively scouting” the top quarterbacks available in this year’s draft. This includes Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is expected to go first overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Trading up to get Lawrence doesn’t seem like a realistic option for the Patriots. However, they could end up targeting someone like Justin Fields, Mac Jones or Trey Lance.

After all, the Patriots did meet with Jones at the Senior Bowl.

Sources: The Patriots have been aggressively scouting the draft’s top QBs. Here’s what it all means. https://t.co/bgwc2DCI9T — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 2, 2021

NFL analysts around the league expect a ton of movement this offseason for quarterbacks, which means other teams ahead of the Patriots could be in the market for a young gunslinger.

It’s possible that one of these quarterbacks fall to the No. 15 pick, but New England should move up the board just to be sure.

Only time will tell what trick Belichick has up his sleeve.